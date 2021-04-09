Women’ Generation’s Yuri And Jung Il Woo Find Love In An Unexpected Place In Upcoming Historical Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” has unveiled a brand new poster of its two leads!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a brand new historic drama starring Jung Il Woo as Ba Woo, a rogue with a mysterious identification who by accident kidnaps a princess. Women’ Generation’s Yuri will star as Soo Kyung, the princess in query, who’s the widowed daughter of King Gwanghae.

In the newly launched poster, the harmful aura of the rough-around-the-edges Ba Woo and the darkish, nearly sorrowful look in his eyes hints on the character’s tragic previous. Though Ba Woo was born an aristocrat, his total household died by the hands of the scheming Lee Yi Chum (performed by Lee Jae Yong), who occurs to be Soo Kyung’s father-in-law.

After barely escaping along with his life, Ba Woo has been hiding his true identification to remain alive, and he has since resorted to all types of unlawful jobs as a way to make ends meet.

In the meantime, the pure-hearted and resolute Soo Kyung exudes an air of magnificence and dignity regardless of the ups and downs of her turbulent life. After being married off to Lee Yi Chum’s son in a political deal, Soo Kyung unexpectedly turned a widow when, in a tragic accident, her husband died earlier than their wedding ceremony night time.

Towards all odds, these two very completely different characters wind up crossing paths when Ba Woo by accident kidnaps the unlucky Soo Kyung—however whereas they initially get off on the incorrect foot, they quickly discover power in one another as they be part of forces to beat their hardships collectively.

MBN commented, “Ba Woo and Soo Kyung, who should cover their identities, will depict a heart-wrenching romance as they arrive to know each other, empathize with each other, and really feel one another’s ache. We ask that you simply present lots of curiosity and love for actors Jung Il Woo and Kwon Yuri, who’re capable of inform a narrative with simply the look of their eyes, and the heartbreaking love story into which the 2 actors will breathe life.”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” will premiere on Might 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

