Women’ Generation’s Yuri Joins Jung Il Woo In Talks For New Historical Drama

We could seeing Women’ Generation’s Yuri in her first historic drama quickly!

On August 26, it was reported that Yuri could be showing within the upcoming drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title). In response, a supply from SM Leisure acknowledged, “It’s true that Yuri has acquired a suggestion to look within the drama and he or she is presently positively wanting over the provide.”

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” will inform the story of a one that unintentionally kidnaps a princess. Jung Il Woo was additionally confirmed to be in talks to play a number one function within the drama. Screenwriters Kim Ji Soo and Park Cheol will probably be writing the script, and PD (producing director) Kwon Seok Jang, who has labored on “Golden Time” and “Miss Korea,” will lead the manufacturing, with the drama set to air within the first half of 2021.

