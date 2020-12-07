Women’ Generation’s Yuri Reminisces On Group’s Success, Reveals Why She Started Her YouTube Channel, And More

Women’ Generation’s Yuri lately participated in a pictorial and interview for Elle Korea!

The interview started with a dialogue about her YouTube channel, the place Yuri uploads movies introducing varied recipes in addition to her day by day life. Yuri shared that she started her YouTube channel after trying to find movies about cooking and wholesome life and realizing that she needed to check out filming her personal movies.

She defined, “I put stress on myself to do it correctly, however then I noticed that I wasn’t solely watching movies that have been made into some type of large wonderful manufacturing. I began to movie movies with the thought that the knowledge I add may very well be of assist to somebody, similar to how I filmed my hike with my father in the beginning of this 12 months.”

Yuri additionally revealed that when she tried modifying one among her movies all by herself, it took her practically a month to finish. She gave extra perception into her inventive course of, saying, “I ask Shin Se Kyung for opinions, in addition to different folks round me. I acquired the thought for ‘Yuri’s Successful Recipe’ after sharing concepts about what it will be wish to movie myself cooking. I needed to share extra data and extra of my hobbies.”

Though she initially had no plans to ask visitors to “Yuri’s Successful Recipe,” Yuri mentioned that visitors started to point out up with a view to extra simply clarify their recipes. Yuri gave the mannequin Lee So Ra for example, saying, “The manufacturing staff knew I favored Lee So Ra so that they introduced her in. Though it was my first time assembly her, we have been capable of get alongside effectively and stick with it a pure dialog.”

Yuri is ready to star within the upcoming historic drama “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title), which can inform the story of an individual who by accident kidnaps a princess. The actress shared the elements of performing that give her probably the most satisfaction. “I really feel extra enriched after I get to put on totally different garments relying on the character and dwell totally different lives,” she mentioned. “I additionally really feel actually glad after I’m fully immersed in my character. By dramas, I get to expertise conditions I’d by no means expertise dwelling as Kwon Yuri. It’s additionally attention-grabbing to play the roles of characters who’ve a broader worldview than I do.”

The upcoming mini drama “Breakup Probation, A Week” (literal title) additionally gave Yuri the prospect to check out a distinct sort of position. She admitted that whereas she frightened that different folks would be capable of play the character higher than her, she started to note similarities between her and her character Park Ga Ram, who should select demise with a view to save the one she loves.

“Normally after I end filming a manufacturing, I really feel bittersweet, however this drama gave me a wholly new expertise,” she revealed. “It was to the purpose the place I used to be distraught that I wouldn’t be capable of dwell as Park Ga Ram.”

Along with her upcoming dramas, Yuri will even take the stage within the play “Grandpa Henri and I,” which is a Korean model of the 2012 French play “L’Étudiante et Monsieur Henri” by Ivan Calbérac. Yuri expressed her gratitude in the direction of her co-stars Lee Quickly Jae and Shin Goo, saying, “I realized quite a bit and was additionally scolded quite a bit. Simply having the ability to rehearse in the identical room as them was a really useful expertise, and it made me glad. I obtained a lot good recommendation.”

The interviewer additionally complimented Yuri on her group’s previous success, commenting on how Women’ Generation’s performances nonetheless entice consideration at this time. Yuri mentioned that at any time when she comes throughout movies of the group, she is going to share them with the opposite members and reminisce about how they felt throughout these occasions. “It’s onerous to decide on only one particular second since we carried out a lot,” she revealed. She added with amusing, “With a purpose to forestall my mind from overloading, I’ve simply organized all my recollections into folders and blocked them.”

Yuri emphasised the eternal significance of track and dance in her profession, saying, “Music is my basis. It’s one thing I really like, so I labored onerous and loved it. Nevertheless, I wish to do effectively performing in roles that swimsuit my age and the place I’m in my life. Though there was a time the place I did each music and performing, I feel it was solely attainable as a result of it was at that particular time. Nevertheless, since singing is such an instinctive supply of happiness for me, if there comes a time after I wish to do it once more, then I feel the chance will come up.”

Yuri then shared how glad she was to nonetheless see the folks she had labored with 13 years in the past after she had simply made her debut. “Not too long ago I’ve been feeling sort of lonely,” she admitted. “If turning into an grownup means turning into extra mature, then turning into extra mature means getting used to loneliness. It means quite a bit to me to know that individuals who grew up with Women’ Technology can share significant conversations whereas recalling such fond recollections.”

“At first, I carried out as a result of I beloved music, however transferring ahead, I feel that moments like that can change into my driving power,” she continued. “I really feel like I’ve discovered my final objective in life.”

Yuri concluded the interview by describing the sort of individual she hopes to change into. “I wish to be somebody who has the braveness to tackle new challenges as a substitute of simply sticking to what I’m good at,” she mentioned. “I do know what persons are anticipating from me, and I really feel pressured to do effectively. Nevertheless, I don’t wish to compromise who I’m simply to be beloved by others. I hope that individuals will see that and wait just a bit longer for me. I hope they are going to be just a bit extra understanding, not simply in the direction of me, but in addition in the direction of the opposite Women’ Technology members and to everybody they love. We also needs to be like that to one another as effectively.”

