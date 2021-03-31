Women’ Generation’s Yuri Talks About Her Unique Character In Upcoming Historical Drama, Working With Jung Il Woo, And More

Women’ Generation’s Yuri is near debuting in her first function in a historic drama!

“Bossam – Stealing Destiny” (literal title) is MBN’s tenth anniversary particular mission. Yuri will probably be enjoying the function of Su Kyung, a princess born to Gwanghae-gun (Kim Tae Woo) and his concubine Yoon (So Hee Jung).

Yuri described her character saying, “Su Kyung is an enterprising determine who learns to pioneer her personal path after a collection of conflicts. At any time when she encounters adversity, she faces a turning level. As an alternative of breaking down, she breaks down the present framework and will get nearer to freedom.”

She defined why she determined to take the function by stating, “I used to be fascinated by the best way she grew steadily by way of sudden occasions. I wish to resemble the resilience of Su Kyung, who’s daring in her methods regardless of adversity.”

Yuri additionally commented, “I will probably be displaying you a whole lot of new elements, similar to myself in males’s apparel or within the palace. I’m fairly athletic to start with, so I didn’t have a troublesome time getting by way of the scene of capturing an arrow. It was my first time, but it surely was so enjoyable and I saved desirous to excellent the scene.”

Concerning director Kwon Seok Jang, Yuri commented, “I used to be full of anticipation after discovering out that I might get to work with him, since I had all the time thought extremely of him. We have now been having enjoyable and fascinating conversations for the reason that first time we met. I imagine that Su Kyung is being painted as a personality with extra depth due to his detailed directing and story-telling.”

Yuri didn’t neglect to say Jung Il Woo, who performs the function of Ba Woo. Yuri stated, “He has a meticulous and detailed persona. I believe our good chemistry will probably be obvious on the display screen as a result of he’s thoughtful and all the time brightens the temper on set.”

Ba Woo is a personality that will get fatefully intertwined with Su Kyung. Yuri added, “Su Kyung meets Ba Woo within the worst method due to a mischievous play of destiny, however they undergo a means of turning into the one particular person every has. Their romance will supply heat and luxury.”

Yuri gave her last feedback saying, “I’m working arduous, hoping that the varied feelings I really feel whereas enjoying Su Kyung are delivered to the viewers. On the day Might begins, please be part of ‘Bossam – Stealing Destiny’ because it captivates you.”

MBN’s “Bossam – Stealing Destiny” is a romance historic drama set within the Joseon Dynasty. The story kicks off when a person that snipes what he can to get by unintentionally kidnaps a princess. It can premiere Might 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

