Women in Animation Reveals Class of 2020 Short Film Winners

Women in Animation revealed the Class of 2020 Finest Short Film winners from the group’s WIA Class of 2020 Showcase throughout a reside Zoom ceremony Thursday, Sept. 17.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic curtailed most of the festivals the place scholar filmmakers usually unveil their work, the WIA organized the showcase as a means of serving to the burgeoning artists get their brief movies seen by animation professionals, recruiters, hiring managers, brokers and studio executives in a digital setting. Greater than 400 graduate and undergraduate scholar movies from 121 faculties worldwide had been reviewed by a jury of business professionals.

The profitable brief movies are “Ciervo,” a couple of younger woman who holds violence, submission and independence in an uneasy stability as one morphs into the opposite, by Pilar Garcia-Fernandezsesma, who lately graduated from the Rhode Island College of Design; “La Vida de una Piñata” by Elena Heller, Marina Kunz, Raphael Pfyffer and Kai Muri, graduates of Switzerland’s Lucerne College of Utilized Sciences; and “Meow or By no means” by Neeraja Raj, a graduate of the U.Ok.’s Nationwide Film and Tv College.

“My coronary heart is in my chest beating so exhausting proper now,” stated “Meow or By no means” director Raj upon listening to her movie was chosen. “I’m so honored that you just assume my movie deserves this prize. I’m overwhelmed.”

The stop-motion musical “Meow or By no means” follows the adventures of a cat astronaut trying to find the that means of life who finds himself on an area journey with an overeager pet.

Juror John Kambites, a producer at Cinesite, stated the movie made him recall his childhood. “It took me again to after I was a child, after I tried to construct my very own spaceship. You captured all of it. All of the little particulars, graphics; you actually created an entire new world out of home goods. “

Fellow juror Magdiela Hermida Duhamel, Latinx in Animation founder and manufacturing of supervisor of Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes,” remarked on the sense of enjoyable in “La Vida de una Piñata,” a couple of piñata reliving the identical day time and again, and praised its use of combined media. “Such a enjoyable brief. So colourful. … I actually loved the combined media of the 2D and 3D. I like seeing that in a brand new wave of animation. I can’t wait to see what these filmmakers do subsequent.” She additionally famous that the artistic staff was half feminine and half male.

Honorable mentions went to Clarisse Chua of California Institute of the Arts for “The Kitchlet”; Zhike Yang, Wenjie We and Han Chen Chang of the College of Visible Arts for “RenaiDance”; and Adam Bohorquez, additionally of the College of Visible Arts, for “Millennium Hour.”

“Thanks, Class of 2020 for sharing your tales with WIA, our jurors, and the business recruiters. Your artistic expressions and crafts are actually inspirational and it’s our absolute honor to be invited into the worlds you created in all 409 animated brief movies,” stated Hsiang Chin Moe, WIA’s chair of schooling.

Along with Kambites and Duhamel, jury members included animator, author and director Craig Bartlett; Sony Photos Animation movie director Erika Dapkzewicz; creator, director and producer Lauren Faust; Jay Francis, VP of present sequence, range & inclusion at Disney TV; director and author Trisha Gum; Sarah Landy, senior VP of manufacturing and improvement at Nickelodeon Preschool; Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito; filmmaker Mark Osborne; director and animator Joanna Quinn; filmmaker Wendy Rogers; Karen Toliver, government VP, artistic at Sony Photos Animation; Becki Tower, animation division head at Pixar Animation Studios; James Tucker, government producer of the DC animated sequence and direct-to-video motion pictures; and designer, creator and author Ronald Wimberly.

“I used to be very impressed to see all of the movies,” stated Gum. “The factor that basically impressed me most was how numerous all of the factors of view and movies had been. The tales, they had been all so distinctive.”

Kambites echoed these sentiments. “They had been so skilled. Numerous, controversial they usually made you assume. … Folks weren’t afraid to take sure dangers.”