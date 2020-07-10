Women in Animation Sets Up 2020 Graduates’ Showcase Program – Variety

Women in Animation is offering a web based platform for 2020 graduates to showcase their work for key business executives after most of the typical avenues have been sidelined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Women in Animation Class of 2020 Showcase will act as a conduit for thesis/last movies created by graduate and undergraduate college students from all around the world, making them accessible for recruiters, hiring managers, brokers and studio executives to assessment.

As well as, a jury of business professionals will select three initiatives as Class of 2020 Finest Movies. Winners might be introduced on the finish of the showcase viewing interval. They’ll obtain alternatives to satisfy with the jurors on-line and to take part in dwell WIA Q&A periods as a part of the WIA’s digital occasion collection.

Jurors embrace animator, author and director Craig Bartlett; Erika Dapkewicz, movie editor at Sony Photos Animation; Magdiela Hermida Duhamel, Founding father of Latinx in Animation & Manufacturing Supervisor of “The Casagrandes” at Nickelodeon; Jay Francis, vp, present collection and variety, Disney Tv Animation; filmmaker Trisha Gum; John Kambites, producer at Cinesite; Sarah Landy, senior VP of manufacturing and improvement at Nickelodeon Preschool; Ramsey Naito, govt VP of manufacturing and improvement at Nickelodeon; filmmaker Mark Osborne; director and animator Joanna Quinn; filmmaker Wendy Rogers; Karen Toliver, govt vp, artistic, at Sony Photos Animation; James Tucker, govt producer of DC Animated Collection and DTV films; and writer, author and designer Ronald Wimberly.

Submissions might be accepted starting July 13 by way of July 24. This system is open to graduating college students of all recognized genders and isn’t restricted to WIA members. Solely quick movies or excerpts of 5 minutes or much less might be accepted. For full guidelines and eligibility pointers, go to https://womeninanimation.org/wia-class-of-2020-showcase/.

“The Class of 2020 graduates have labored in opposition to all odds to perform what they got down to do. Some needed to end their graduate movies in a shared bed room with siblings, some needed to drop every little thing and handle their households, and others traveled dwelling hundreds of miles away removed from their colleges and classmates. The Class of 2020 graduated with an ideal sense of resilience together with the ability to indicate the world methods to really transfer ahead amidst making an attempt circumstances,” mentioned Hsiang Chin Moe, WIA’s chair of training, who has been spearheading this system. “WIA is proud to help and promote the work of those gifted latest grads by presenting their superb work to key animation decisionmakers with this program.”