Women In Film’s Hire Her Back Fund Opens Applications

Applications are open for the Hire Her Back Fund, a grant supporting girls filmmakers whose careers have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of Women in Movie native chapters — WIF Los Angeles, New York Women in Movie and Tv, and Women in Movie and Tv Atlanta — are eligible to use.

“We’re grateful to all who’ve answered the decision to help this fund in order that we, together with our sister chapters in New York and Atlanta, can present some aid to the ladies whose work in our business has suffered,” WIF Los Angeles govt director Kirsten Schaffer mentioned in a press release. “We hope that the fund can buoy these girls and make it extra attainable to maintain their careers in leisure.”

The fund is a part of the Hire Her Back initiative launched in June, urging employers to battle for gender equality throughout movie and tv by implementing inclusive hiring practices once they return to manufacturing.

Netflix and ShivHans Photos CEO Shivani Rawat have contributed to the grant. Members of taking part organizations have additionally donated.

“As manufacturing lastly resumes after this devastating disaster, we don’t need to take a step backward or lose sight of what progress nonetheless must be made,” mentioned NYWIFT govt director Cynthia López. “We should at all times proceed to maneuver ahead. We look ahead to work with our sisters in Women in Movie Los Angeles on this essential initiative.”

The applying is now dwell on the Actors Fund web site. Contributions to the fund will be made right here.