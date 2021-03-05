Women in Music Who Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment

Duarte smashed a glass ceiling when chosen to go up Epic’s French launch final 12 months, changing into the primary feminine exec to run a rap label in the nation. “I’ve religion in meritocracy, and I’m actually proud that being each the kid of immigrants and from a various background can nonetheless result in a profitable place in the business,” she says. In her first few months on the Sony subsidiary, she’s already recruited a various workers and powered breakthroughs for rappers Ronisia, Gazo and Frenetik. “My final ambition is to make Epic the No. 1 label in France.”

To say the least British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa’s success over the previous 12 months beat the percentages: Her long-awaited sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” is a disco-esque social gathering album that arrived late final March, when nearly nobody was going to discos or felt very similar to partying. But it was one of many smash successes of the 12 months, with a number of singles from it racking up tons of of thousands and thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and one, the triple-platinum “Don’t Begin Now,” surpassing 1.25 billion. Already a celebrity in Europe and her native U.Okay., the album is quickly making her one in the U.S.: The 2-time Grammy winner is up for six extra on the 2021 awards.

