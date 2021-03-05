Women in Music Who Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment

The world has modified tremendously since Selection‘s final Worldwide Women’s Impact Report a 12 months in the past: The COVID-19 pandemic shut down enterprise across the globe and accelerated the shift towards streamed leisure. The music business has felt the affect of the pandemic greater than many — significantly stay leisure — however it has rose to satisfy these challenges, and the music artists and executives featured in Selection‘s bigger Worldwide Women’s Impact Report (see the total report right here) are amongst these main the cost. We at Selection salute them, and their accomplishments, in honor of Worldwide Women’s Day on March 8.
Natascha Augustin
Senior artistic director, A&R, Warner Chappell Germany
Germany
Warner Chappell Music was the highest writer in Germany for the third 12 months working in 2020 with a 33.64% market share — thanks in no small half to Augustin, who has made WCM the go-to writer for the nation’s burgeoning “Deutsch Rap” hip-hop scene. This has produced stellar numbers — rapper Capital Bra is essentially the most streamed artist in Germany of all time — however, Augustin notes, has additionally “reshaped tradition to higher mirror the range of our nation.” Subsequent cease? The world. “There’s rising international demand for the distinct sound of our rap producers,” she says. “I’ll be concentrating on establishing Germany as a hub for high-quality rap/EDM productions with worldwide potential.”
Natasha Baldwin
EVP, head of Decca Publishing, Common Music Group
U.Okay.
Since launching it in 2017, Baldwin has established Decca as “specialists in the house between core classical and core pop publishing.” Decided to “disrupt, diversify and democratize classical and rating music,” she has discovered room for experimentation, through pioneering collaborations between composers and mainstream chart expertise. In the meantime, sync placements have soared, and Max Richter handed 2 billion streams — proof, Baldwin says, of classical’s untapped potential past its previous “elitist tradition.” “Right this moment, in a streaming world with an always-on tradition, artistic authority is displayed by composers being linked and adaptive and this has inspired bigger, extra numerous fanbases,” she says. “The longer term for the subsequent era of composers is getting brighter.”
Blackpink
Recording artists
South Korea
Whereas Okay-pop titans Blackpink made a splash in 2019, the previous 12 months has seen them cement their superstardom — in a lockdown 12 months, with out touring. The quartet — who’ve appeared on songs with Woman Gaga, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and others — dropped a debut full-length album in October. It topped the iTunes chart in 57 territories; the companion documentary (“Gentle Up the Sky”) arrived shortly thereafter, and the artists performed a worldwide pay-per-view live performance in January. Their recognition is aware of no borders: Their video for “How You Like That” garnered 86.3 million views in 24 hours on YouTube when it debuted in June, setting a file.
Vanessa Craft
Director of content material partnerships, TikTok Canada
Canada
Craft has little doubt why so many individuals have turned to TikTok in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s an extremely highly effective driver of connection, which we’d like greater than ever, and a spot for communities to uplift one another,” she says. Craft’s personal experience in connection led her from Elle Canada, the place she was the worldwide model’s first Black editor-in-chief, to the massively common video-sharing platform final 12 months. As in her earlier position, Craft — who additionally works with the Weeknd’s Black Hxouse incubator program and on the board of anti-racism physique the Black Academy — finds herself “shining a highlight on trendsetters and innovators.” Her mission? “To assist anybody be their genuine selves.”
Lucy Dickins
Co-head, music, WME
U.Okay.
Dickins comes from a British music-biz dynasty (her grandfather based the New Musical Specific, her father fashioned the company ITB, her brother manages Adele), who turned co-head of WME’s music group inside a 12 months of becoming a member of the company. WME has targeted on non-touring alternatives and new signings, the latter together with Shakira and Charlie Puth; Dua Lipa’s ticketed livestreaming live performance “Studio 2054” drew an viewers of greater than 5 million. “We found a hidden silver lining throughout this time, which was how a lot everybody has leaned in and confirmed help throughout all our departments.”
Pauline Duarte
Director, head of Epic Data France
France
Duarte smashed a glass ceiling when chosen to go up Epic’s French launch final 12 months, changing into the primary feminine exec to run a rap label in the nation. “I’ve religion in meritocracy, and I’m actually proud that being each the kid of immigrants and from a various background can nonetheless result in a profitable place in the business,” she says. In her first few months on the Sony subsidiary, she’s already recruited a various workers and powered breakthroughs for rappers Ronisia, Gazo and Frenetik. “My final ambition is to make Epic the No. 1 label in France.”
Dua Lipa
Recording artist
U.Okay.
To say the least British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa’s success over the previous 12 months beat the percentages: Her long-awaited sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” is a disco-esque social gathering album that arrived late final March, when nearly nobody was going to discos or felt very similar to partying. But it was one of many smash successes of the 12 months, with a number of singles from it racking up tons of of thousands and thousands of streams on Spotify alone, and one, the triple-platinum “Don’t Begin Now,” surpassing 1.25 billion. Already a celebrity in Europe and her native U.Okay., the album is quickly making her one in the U.S.: The 2-time Grammy winner is up for six extra on the 2021 awards.
Manuela Wurm
Head of world editorial music technique, Spotify
Germany
Music curation is a severe enterprise for Wurm. Final 12 months, she swiftly tailored to the pandemic by launching Spotify’s “At Residence” hub, and he or she additionally oversees the Global Curation Teams program that helps hold the worldwide market-leader forward of the pack. “It’s an enormous accountability and nice privilege,” she says. “We facilitate the sacred connection between artists and followers with our mission assertion in thoughts — enabling creators to stay off their artwork.” She helps Spotify attain extra of these creators than ever, with editorial methods “tailored” for its ever-expanding record of worldwide launches. “Our purpose is to drive music tradition by driving discovery and supporting variety,” she says.
Up Subsequent: Nomcebo Zikode
Recording artist
South Africa
Zikode spent 15 years as a backup singer in the South African music business, all however giving up hopes of stardom. Then she acquired a name from the DJ and producer Grasp KG to file the vocals for his new single, “Jerusalema.” Her uplifting vocals would spend 2020 circling the globe, because the monitor — and its accompanying dance problem — turned a worldwide phenomenon, and one of many few shiny spots in a 12 months marked by the pandemic.
