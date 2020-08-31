‘Women Make Movie’: TCM to Air 14-Hour Series About Women Directors

Beginning on Sept. 1, Turner Traditional Films will air 14-part documentary “Women Make Movie,” an exhaustive take a look at feminine filmmakers worldwide and their work all through cinematic historical past.

The collection dissects components of filmmaking — from monitoring pictures to crafting narrative arcs — by the work of everybody from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow to Tunisian helmer Moufida Tlatli, the primary Arab girl to direct a full-length function.

“It’s not solely about filmmakers in North America,” stated TCM common supervisor Pola Changnon. “It’s about international locations the place filmmaking reputations aren’t that well-known, particularly right here. That’s why I like the title of this — ‘Women Make Movie.’ It’s a press release of truth, and although they’re not all the time well-represented within the movie canon, ladies have been doing this for many years.”

Written and directed by Mark Cousins, the docuseries options a powerful record of narrators: Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger.

In accordance to Cousins, the documentary was 5 years within the making, and its prolonged, 14-hour run time, is on goal.

“I felt that we’d like to speak about [these women] as filmmakers, not victims of a sexist business or not marginal figures or not curiosities or not symbols of one thing,” Cousins stated. “If you dig into the life story of each considered one of these filmmakers, they made these films as a result of they beloved cinema, they usually needed to specific themselves.”

Of the all-star roster of narrators Cousins managed to recruit, he stated asking Fonda to contribute was essentially the most difficult, however an impassioned letter — centered on the passing of Ukrainian filmmaker Kira Muratova — lastly did the trick.

“So I stated, ‘Expensive Jane Fonda: I used to be going to write you one other letter, however I’m going to write to you concerning the f—ing shame that one other legendary feminine filmmaker has died, and he or she’s hardly identified, and that she ought to be talked about within the Oscars’ ‘in memoriam,’” he recalled. “And I believe the following morning, there was an e mail from Jane Fonda saying, ‘I’d love to do it.’ So I went to her home, and we had guacamole and recorded voiceovers.”

To enrich the 14-week occasion, TCM has additionally programmed 100 movies from 44 international locations, a roster that features work by India’s Mira Nair (“Salaam Bombay!”), Kenya’s Wanuri Kahiu (“Rafiki”) and China’s Shaohong Lee (“Stolen Life”). Programming these movies was an endeavor a yr within the making, Changnon stated.

The community can be partnering with re:Think about/ATL, a company aimed toward nurturing Gen-Z creatives, to host a contest for younger feminine filmmakers aged 12-17.

TCM’s highlighting of the range of the filmmaking group comes at a time when many so-called “basic films” are being re-examined for his or her problematic or racist content material. For TCM, Changnon says, whereas there may be not a “don’t air” record circulating on the community, it does imply figuring out programming that it feels it could actually correctly contextualize. It additionally means reconsidering movies they might have programmed previously, equivalent to 1915’s “Beginning of a Nation.”

“We used to program it with a really concerted eye on, ‘Now we have hosts speaking about it, speaking concerning the historical past of it, and the place it lives in D.W. Griffith’s filmography,’ all these issues,” stated Changnon. “However at this time limit, I believe there are too many hurdles to speaking about that different stuff and an excessive amount of ache for our viewers in understanding what it contributed to. That’s one the place I’d say I don’t see us programming again.”