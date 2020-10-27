Women on the road to take Navi Mumbai airport, commotion at CIDCO office, watch video

Protest Against Navi Mumbai Airport: Women surrounded SIDCO with the airport being built in Navi Mumbai area set from Mumbai. The protesting women are from the areas affected by the project. In view of the women’s movement, a large number of police were deployed near Cindco. The women have alleged that the promises made by these people to SIDCO while making the airport were not fulfilled. As in the new airport being built in the Ulwe area of ​​Navi Mumbai, the land of about ten villages of the nearby villages has been taken by CIDCO.

This airport is being built at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel. This will be the second international airport in Mumbai. The government agency that executes this airport project is CIDCO. This airport is being built on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP). After the completion of the first phase of the airport, two crore passengers will be able to travel from here every year. Once fully prepared, the airport will have a capacity of 9 crore passengers every year. Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited is working on this project worth about 160 billion rupees. City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has a 74 percent stake in this company.