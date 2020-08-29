Women’ Technology, BTS, And Red Velvet Make Billboard Staff’s List Of 100 Greatest MV Artists Of All Time

The workers at Billboard have launched their picks for the best music video artists of all time, and three Korean teams made the record!

On August 27 native time, Billboard launched its “The 100 Greatest Music Video Artists of All Time: Employees List,” which acknowledged 100 of the artists who they thought had “given probably the most to the music video” and “have made the music video everlasting.”

37. Women’ Technology

Women’ Technology claimed the No. 37 spot on the record, with Gab Ginsberg writing that the legendary group “set the usual for impressively-choreographed Korean woman group movies (in addition to the significance of eye-catching outfits and props).” Along with mentioning their iconic music video for “Gee,” she really useful that readers take a look at the cinema-inspired video for his or her Japanese music “Paparazzi.”

52. Red Velvet

Red Velvet made the record at No. 52, with Andrew Unterberger lauding them as “some of the persistently imaginative music video acts in up to date pop, with impressed and brilliantly executed ideas that show shortly unforgettable.” He went on to call their music video for “Red Taste” because the group’s “MTV traditional,” writing that it had “such loving reverence (and virtually interpersonal respect) for fruit that it’d even make you are feeling responsible the subsequent time you add a pair strawberries or banana slices to your morning cereal.”

74. BTS

Lastly, BTS got here in at No. 74 on the record, with Jason Lipshutz praising their music movies for producing “visuals that make followers shriek with pleasure in a post-TRL world, usually discovering a steadiness between particular person member showcases and spectacular group choreography.” He additionally highlighted their music video for “Not Right this moment” as a standout, describing it as “one of many group’s extra eye-popping visible experiences.”

Congratulations to all the artists that made the record!

Who would you set by yourself record of the best music video artists of all time? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Supply (1)