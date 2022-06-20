Women’s America announced its new technical director for the 2022 Opening; he has been multi-champion in Spain

New coach of América Femenil. Photo: Twitter @AmericaFemenil

The directive of America club has announced to Ángel Villacampa as the new technical director for the women’s team. A little over three weeks before the start of the 2022 opening of Liga MXthe azulcrema institution is already preparing for the start of a new stage after the departure of Craig Harrington from the bench at the end of the most recent tournament due to poor results.

With the explicit goal of winning the championship, the Spaniard joins the Águilas, which have been four years since their last (and only) conquest of Mexican football since becoming professional. The coach, then, will be in charge of directing soccer players like Renata Masciarelli, Janelly Farías, Scarlett Camberos, Kiana Palacios or Katty Martínez. In addition to Alison Gonzálezwho is shaping up to debut with the club after recovering from an operation that has not allowed her to have minutes as azulcrema.

“Ángel is the profile for the sports project we are working on. An experienced professional, champion in women’s soccer and an expert in the development of new talents. The main objective is to compete for the title, said Claudia Carreón, sports director of the club in the women’s branch.

New coach of América Femenil. Photo: Twitter @AmericaFemenil

Ángel Villacampa comes from European football, specifically from the Iberdrola League in his native country, where he has managed the women’s teams of the Levante (2021), Athletic Club of Bilbao (2019-2021) y Atletico Madrid (2015-2018). Among his most outstanding achievements that shine in his record are a Spanish Super Cup, a Queen’s Cup and two first division titles.

“It is a great challenge for me to lead the women’s team of this institution of great tradition and winning history, the largest in Mexico.. We are going to work to position this squad in the first places and, as its philosophy demands, to be at the top and look for the title”, said the coach upon being introduced.

In addition, he has a Master’s degree from the Royal Spanish Football Federation and a specialized degree in tactical periodization from the Universidad del Rey Juan Carlos. In his career, Villacampa has also coached the Chinese U-16 men’s national team, as well as the U-15 category of the colchoneros.

It is then that the Eagles refine details for what will be a new semester where they will seek to compete for the title of the Apertura tournament. So far there have been no major movements or signings in the institution other than the dismissal of Carrignton and the significant loss of Sarah Luebbert, which is undoubtedly a loss of quality for the club. The American player remained cream-blue for a year to finally return to their country after completing the loan.

America will begin its official activity next Friday, July 8, against Toluca for day one of the Women’s MX League. Subsequently, they will have as rivals Santos, Atlas, Mazatlán and Tigres to complete their first quintet of commitments. Days 12, 14, 15 and 16 stand out on the calendar, as they will face Monterrey, Pachuca, Guadalajara and Pumas, respectively.

In the recent tournament, Clausura 2022, the team stayed in the quarterfinals after being eliminated by Tuzas in a series that ended with an aggregate score of four goals to two. In the regular phase, América ranked fourth with 37 points as a result of 11 wins, four draws and two losses.

