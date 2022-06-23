Women’s America will participate, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, in the Women’s Cup

Katty Martínez, striker for America. Photo: Cuartoscuro

female america continues its preparation for the start of the Opening 2022 of Liga MX. Within this framework, the institution announced that it will participate in an international friendly tournament in which, among other teams, the Tottenham Hotspur of the English Super League and the AC Milan of Italian Serie A.

However, the championship called Women’s Cup will take place from August 14 and will end six days later, on the 20th. In addition to the European clubs, there will be Racing Louisville FC y OL Reignboth from the United States, and the Tokyo Verdy Beleza from Japan. The event will be held at the Lynn Family Stadium, located in the city of Louisville, Kentucky.

The tournament has a single elimination format that will start in the quarter-final stage (similar to how the FIFA Club World Cup takes place). The Eagles will debut against the Spurs and whoever wins will face the OL Reign in the semifinals. In the other key, the Italian squad will collide against the Japanese, and in the semifinals the hosts will wait for them.

Ángel Villacampa, recently announced coach to take charge of the azulcrema bench, highlighted the importance of the institution’s participation in this type of event, especially when there is the possibility of measuring itself against teams from the old continent. In an interview for TUDN, the Spanish coach assured that the duels will allow him to grow in the game idea that he sees for his administration.

“I think it is one more step that had to be taken within the club towards those rhythms, those intensities of European clubs. What we have to do is work harder and better so that when we have this type of tournament we can face these international teams because there are certain rhythms, loads and intensities that if we are able to reach them, we will be able to become an important team not only in Mexico, but also abroad,” he said.

Villacampa comes from European football, specifically from the Iberdrola League in his native country, where he has directed the women’s teams of the Levante (2021), Athletic Club of Bilbao (2019-2021) y Atletico Madrid (2015-2018). Among his most outstanding achievements that shine in his record are a Spanish Super Cup, a Queen’s Cup and two first division titles.

“When we started with Atlético de Madrid we proposed in order to attract the public that we couldn’t be a team that played in any way, we had to be a team that fell in love, not only through the ball. We are going to try to make America very aggressive and protagonist, that they live in the opposite field, that they hit a lot and that they receive little. That is going to be the claim, although of course, that has its process. We’ll see how long it takes to be the America we want,” added the Spaniard.

