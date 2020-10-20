Women’s Commission notice to Shivraj government minister, used to abuse Congress candidate’s wife

Bhopal / Anuppur: The State Women’s Commission has issued a notice on the disputed statement of Bisahulal Singh, the minister of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan government, seeking an answer. Minister Singh made indecisive remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh. State Women’s Commission member Sangeeta Sharma told reporters on Tuesday that Vivek Khandelwal of Indore complained about the statement of Minister Bisahu Lal. On the basis of this complaint, notice has been issued to Minister Singh and a reply has been sought. Also Read – ‘Item’ to Madhya Pradesh Minister, Rahul Gandhi said- I do not support Kamal Nath’s language

It is to be known that the minister had made objectionable statements about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh from Anuppur. Later, the minister's clarification came on this statement. Bisahu Lal Singh is one of the leaders who left the Congress and joined the BJP and toppled the government of Kamal Nath. Bisahu Lal is now contesting the assembly by-election from Anuppur, against him as Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh.

The Congress had tweeted a video of a statement by Bisahu Lal, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government. In this video, Bisahulal Singh is commenting on the details given in the nomination of his rival Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh. The minister is saying that "Vishwanath has given details of his mistress, not his first wife."

Congress spokesperson Syed Jafar had objected to this by tweeting. He said that "It is an insult to a woman." BJP minister Bisahu Lal Singh asked the Congress candidate's wife, concubine, does the BJP use similar words for women? Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan immediately taking cognizance of this, remove the minister from the post and apologize to the women of the state.