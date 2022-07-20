Women’s football will have its own cover with FIFA 23, while Mbappé repeats for the third year

In addition to sharing the Ultimate Edition with Mbappé, Sam Kerr will have his own solo cover.

After seeing the first cover of FIFA 23 yesterday, specifically the one dedicated to the Ultimate Edition of the video game, today EA Sports or, rather, Kyliam Mbappé has shared on social networks the image of the cover of the simulator in its standard version. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that Sam Kerr It will have its own cover.

In this way, FIFA 23 will hit stores with two covers, one starring the French PSG striker who was about to join Real Madrid at the beginning of the summer, and another by the Australian star of Chelsea FC, bronze ball 2021 Both, let’s remember, will share an image in the Ultimate Edition.

In addition, just like last year, EA Sports has chosen to make the FIFA 23 covers different on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S compared to PC, PS4 and Xbox One. We do not yet have the image of Sam Kerr for the version of old generation consoles, but Mbappé’s. We leave all of them in a small gallery.

This will be the first time that a woman has a solo FIFA cover. Already in FIFA 16 we saw Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair share the cover with Messi in the US and Canada respectively, but now the leading role will be solo.

The covers are just a preview of the first trailer for FIFA 23, which will be shared in style on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 20. It is to be hoped that the American company has prepared a first look at the news of the simulator, one that promises to be the best soccer video game to close the saga after the divorce of EA Sports with FIFA confirmed several months ago that deprives us of FIFA 24. However, the federation will seek to activate the brand with new partners.

Meanwhile, you can take a look at the analysis of FIFA 22 for PS5 by colleague Carlos Gallego, where he spoke of its benefits and shortcomings, thus concluding his evaluation text: “Electronic Arts has taken the necessary steps forward in the right direction, greatly increasing the realism of everything that happens on the field of play but there is still a long way to go“.

