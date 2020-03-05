Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is prepared to convey a splash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the approaching days.

England journey to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have received 4 of the final 5 tournaments whereas England’s final triumph got here in 2009 on dwelling soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You’ll be able to watch matches dwell on quite a lot of Sky Sports activities channels together with Sky Sports activities Cricket, Combine and Primary Occasion. For particular video games, see our full fixture information under.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

You’ll be able to watch matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Thursday fifth March

4:00am – India v England – match deserted (India qualify due to profitable group)

8:00am – Australia v South Africa (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Sunday eighth March

7:00am – India v TBC (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)