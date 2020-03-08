Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is prepared to deliver a touch of sporting drama to your morning routine over the approaching days.

England journey to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have received 4 of the final 5 tournaments whereas England’s final triumph got here in 2009 on house soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You may watch matches stay on a wide range of Sky Sports activities channels together with Sky Sports activities Cricket, Combine and Predominant Occasion. For particular video games, see our full fixture information beneath.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

You may watch matches with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Thursday fifth March

4:00am – India v England – match deserted (India qualify due to successful group)

8:00am – Australia v South Africa (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Sunday eighth March

7:00am – India v TBC (Sky Sports activities Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)