Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is prepared to deliver a splash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the approaching days.

England journey to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have received 4 of the final 5 tournaments whereas England’s final triumph got here in 2009 on house soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You possibly can watch matches dwell on quite a lot of Sky Sports activities channels together with Sky Sports activities Cricket, Combine and Essential Occasion. For particular video games, see our full fixture information under.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

You possibly can watch matches with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Friday 21st February

8:00am – Australia v India (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Saturday 22nd February

7:00am – West Indies v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

11:00am – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cricket)

Sunday 23rd February

11:00am – England v South Africa (Cricket / Cricket Pink Button / Combine)

Monday 24th February

7:00am – Australia v Sri Lanka (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

11:00am – India v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Wednesday 26th February

4:00am – England v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

8:00am – West Indies v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Thursday 27th February

4:00am – India v New Zealand (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

8:00am – Australia v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Friday 28th February

4:00am – South Africa v Thailand (Cricket / Combine)

8:00am – England v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Saturday 29th February

0:00am – New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cricket Pink Button / Combine)

4:00am – India v Sri Lanka (TBC)

Sunday 1st March

4:00am – South Africa v Pakistan (Cricket Pink Button / Combine)

8:00am – England v West Indies (Cricket / Combine / Essential Occasion)

Monday 2nd March

0:00am – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (TBC)

4:00am – Australia v New Zealand (TBC)

Tuesday third March

4:00am – Pakistan v Thailand (TBC)

8:00am – West Indies v South Africa (TBC)

Thursday fifth March

4:00am – First semi-final (TBC)

8:00am – Second semi-final (TBC)

Sunday eighth March

7:00am – Last (TBC)