Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is prepared to deliver a splash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the approaching days.

England journey to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have received 4 of the final 5 tournaments whereas England’s final triumph got here in 2009 on dwelling soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You possibly can watch matches reside on quite a lot of Sky Sports activities channels together with Sky Sports activities Cricket, Combine and Primary Occasion. For particular video games, see our full fixture information beneath.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

You possibly can watch matches with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Friday 21st February

8:00am – Australia v India (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Saturday 22nd February

7:00am – West Indies v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

11:00am – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cricket)

Sunday 23rd February

11:00am – England v South Africa (Cricket / Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

Monday 24th February

7:00am – Australia v Sri Lanka (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

11:00am – India v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Wednesday 26th February

4:00am – England v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

8:00am – West Indies v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Thursday 27th February

4:00am – India v New Zealand (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

8:00am – Australia v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Friday 28th February

4:00am – South Africa v Thailand (Cricket / Combine)

8:00am – England v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Saturday 29th February

0:00am – New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

4:00am – India v Sri Lanka (TBC)

Sunday 1st March

4:00am – South Africa v Pakistan (Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

8:00am – England v West Indies (Cricket / Combine / Primary Occasion)

Monday 2nd March

0:00am – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (TBC)

4:00am – Australia v New Zealand (TBC)

Tuesday third March

4:00am – Pakistan v Thailand (TBC)

8:00am – West Indies v South Africa (TBC)

Thursday fifth March

4:00am – First semi-final (TBC)

8:00am – Second semi-final (TBC)

Sunday eighth March

7:00am – Closing (TBC)