Women’s T20 World Cup on TV: How to watch live, full fixture list

The Women’s T20 World Cup is prepared to convey a splash of sporting drama to your morning routine over the approaching days.

England journey to Australia hoping to break the host nation’s dominance.

The Aussies have gained 4 of the final 5 tournaments whereas England’s final triumph got here in 2009 on dwelling soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to know to watch the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

How to watch Women’s T20 World Cup

You may watch matches reside on a wide range of Sky Sports activities channels together with Sky Sports activities Cricket, Combine and Predominant Occasion. For particular video games, see our full fixture information beneath.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

You may watch matches with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

Women’s T20 World Cup fixtures

Friday 21st February

8:00am – Australia v India (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Saturday 22nd February

7:00am – West Indies v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

11:00am – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cricket)

Sunday 23rd February

11:00am – England v South Africa (Cricket / Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

Monday 24th February

7:00am – Australia v Sri Lanka (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

11:00am – India v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Wednesday 26th February

4:00am – England v Thailand (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

8:00am – West Indies v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Thursday 27th February

4:00am – India v New Zealand (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

8:00am – Australia v Bangladesh (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Friday 28th February

4:00am – South Africa v Thailand (Cricket / Combine)

8:00am – England v Pakistan (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Saturday 29th February

0:00am – New Zealand v Bangladesh (Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

4:00am – India v Sri Lanka (TBC)

Sunday 1st March

4:00am – South Africa v Pakistan (Cricket Crimson Button / Combine)

8:00am – England v West Indies (Cricket / Combine / Predominant Occasion)

Monday 2nd March

0:00am – Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (TBC)

4:00am – Australia v New Zealand (TBC)

Tuesday third March

4:00am – Pakistan v Thailand (TBC)

8:00am – West Indies v South Africa (TBC)

Thursday fifth March

4:00am – First semi-final (TBC)

8:00am – Second semi-final (TBC)

Sunday eighth March

7:00am – Last (TBC)