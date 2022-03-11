Women’s Tri will face USA in the final of the Concacaf U-20 Championship

The Mexican Women’s U-20 National Team qualified for the Costa Rica 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

The U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team achieved a historic feat for Mexican soccer as they managed to qualify for the final of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in which they will face their similar United States. In addition, the national teams secured their pass to the Costa Rica U-20 World Cup 2022which will take place from August 10 to 28.

In a game with few scoring opportunities, those led by Maribel Domínguez knew how to take advantage of a single opportunity they had to qualify for the final of the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Pre-World Cup.

The goal fell thanks to the annotation of Annette Vasquez At minute 27 of the first half, after a series of rebounds inside the small area, Vásquez crossed the ball and finished the play by nailing the ball into the back of the net.

Maribel ‘Marigol’ Domínguez considered that her team could be the Concacaf champion (Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz)

Throughout the match, the players managed to defend the result in their favor; despite the fact that they had a dangerous arrival for those of maple leafthe Tri he knew how to stand on the field and keep his strategy.

As soon as the referee of the game whistled the end of the event, the national players celebrated their victory because they knew that with it they would also have their guaranteed participation in the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Now those run by Maribel Dominguez they will have an edition of the Concacaf classic in the women’s category. The final of the tournament will take place next Saturday, March 12 at 3:00 p.m. (Cento de México), an event in which the soccer players will seek to be the best team in the women’s Concacaf pre-world championship.

Now those led by Maribel Domínguez will have an edition of the Concacaf classic in the women’s category (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

If successful, the team of the forerunner of women’s soccer would be writing a memorable chapter in the history of the women’s category. Their pass to the grand final was achieved after defeat the team from Canada by the minimum difference.

In a press conference at the end of the game, the technical director of the women’s sub-20 stated that Mexico can have supremacy in the women’s sub-20 category.

“We have to show that Mexico is growing and that we can be one of the greats in Concacaf.”

the technical director of the women’s sub-20 affirmed that Mexico can have supremacy in the women’s sub-20 category (Photo: EFE/Leonardo Casas)



On the other hand, he emphasized that he will continue working to give more sporting merits to the Mexican Women’s National Team, since he described as something “unique” his pass to the U-20 World Cup.

“Getting this ticket is something unique, it means a lot to me. I have always said that I want to give back to women’s soccer everything it gave me and we will seek to put the name of Mexico at the top,” said the former soccer player and current technical director.

The U-20 women’s national team has had an outstanding performance throughout the concacaf world cup Well, he has only conceded one goal and has achieved victory in most of his matches, which he has won with goals.

The U-20 women’s national team has had an outstanding performance throughout the Concacaf pre-world championship (Photo: Twitter/@Miseleccionfem)

For example when faced with Curacao They finished the game with a score of 9 – 0. Other outstanding matches were against Panama, Guyana, Honduras and El Salvador, the latter the result was 5 – 1 with which they qualified for the semifinal against Canada.

Throughout the history of history of the Women’s Tri U-20, the team has participated in eight times in the U20 Women’s World Cup, the first was in 2002, however in five performances they were eliminated in the first phase. It was until the Papua New Guinea 2016 when they reached the quarterfinals.

