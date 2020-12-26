Won Jin Ah And SF9’s Rowoon Are Picturesque In New Poster For Upcoming Romance Drama

JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “She Would By no means Know” unveiled a brand new poster of the principle leads Won Jin Ah and SF9’s Rowoon!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would By no means Know” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah (Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising crew for a cosmetics model.

In the brand new poster, work colleagues Yoon Music Ah and Chae Hyun Seung have run into one another at a membership, they usually’re stunned to see one another wanting totally different from their standard selves at work.

Yoon Music Ah wears a pink off-shoulder sweater that contrasts from her standard workplace apparel, and Chae Hyun Seung seems in entrance of her together with his arms crossed and his lips barely curled up in a playful smile. In this second, the ambiance they provide off is now not one among colleagues, however of romantic rigidity. The confetti falls on them at simply the proper timing, including to the magic of the second.

As supervisor and subordinate, the pair is all the time collectively at work, however this time, they’ve run into one another even outdoors of the workplace. It stays to be seen if their encounter is one among destiny or merely a coincidence.

“She Would By no means Know” will premiere on January 18, 2021 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Reside On.”

