Won Jin Ah And SF9’s Rowoon Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “She Would Never Know” has revealed new stills forward of its premiere!

An adaptation of a preferred net novel, “She Would Never Know” tells the difficult workplace love story of two coworkers on a advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model. Won Jin Ah stars as perfectionist Yoon Track Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

The brand new stills present Yoon Track Ah and Chae Hyun Seung at an organization dinner that additionally doubles as Chae Hyun Seung’s party. In the center of the boisterous and energetic surroundings, time seems to cease for the 2 people, who appear misplaced in their very own world as they meet one another’s eyes.

A peculiar ambiance appears to fall upon them as they make eye contact. Chae Hyun Seung’s gaze is stuffed with affection in addition to his respect for her as a senior colleague. In the meantime, Yoon Track Ah’s ambiguous expression is difficult to learn, making one ponder whether or not she is aware of of Chae Hyun Seung’s emotions for her.

The primary episode will set the background for the story by revealing skilled marketer Yoon Track Ah and Chae Hyun Seung’s grueling day by day life on the firm in addition to laying out the varied relationships between the characters.

“She Would Never Know” premieres on January 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

