Won Jin Ah In Talks Along With SF9’s Rowoon To Star In Drama Based On Popular Webtoon

Won Jin Ah could also be becoming a member of SF9’s Rowoon for a brand new drama!

On Could 8, Sports activities DongA reported that Won Jin Ah had been solid because the lead for the brand new JTBC drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal title).

In response to the studies, a consultant from Won Jin Ah’s company Yooborn Firm commented, “Won Jin Ah has obtained the provide to star in ‘Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick,’ and she or he is reviewing the provide.”

The drama relies on a preferred 2017 webtoon of the identical identify. “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is an workplace romance that tells the love story between a beautiful “sunbae” (somebody senior at work, faculty, or in an trade) and a daring “hoobae” (junior) who has all of it: attractiveness, cuteness, sexiness, and a critical aura. Presently, SF9’s Rowoon is in talks to star because the male lead.

Won Jin Ah made her debut by the 2015 movie “Catch,” and she or he has starred in varied initiatives since then together with “Life,” “Melting Me Softly,” and “Simply Between Lovers.”

