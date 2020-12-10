Won Jin Ah Is Passionate About Makeup In Upcoming Romance Drama With SF9’s Rowoon

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” (literal translation) launched new stills of Won Jin Ah!

An adaptation of a well-liked internet novel, “Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” will inform the love story of the perfectionist Yoon Music Ah (performed by Won Jin Ah) and her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung (performed by SF9’s Rowoon), who works together with her on the advertising and marketing crew for a cosmetics model.

Won Jin Ah will probably be enjoying Yoon Music Ah, the position of the sunbae (somebody senior at work, faculty, or in an trade) referred to within the distinctive title. Yoon Music Ah has been working as an expert model marketer at a cosmetics firm for 3 years, and he or she possesses spectacular management expertise, nice drive, and a level-headed character. She’ll start an sudden relationship together with her hoobae (junior) at work and make viewers’ hearts flutter with their romance.

In the newly launched stills, Yoon Music Ah has a loveable smile and a assured aura. With a stylish workplace style look, Yoon Music Ah is an expert from her garments to her make-up, believing how she seems displays the corporate.

As somebody with a dream of creating their very own cosmetics model and because the individual answerable for colours shades, Yoon Music Ah’s eyes sparkle every time she sees a brand new product or new shade. The nonetheless of Yoon Music Ah immersing herself in her work together with her hair tied up highlights her charisma and honest love for her work.

Nonetheless, Yoon Music Ah has an attention-grabbing behavior of reapplying pink lipstick to her lips. Afterwards, she escapes the eyes of her crew members and suspiciously disappears, making viewers inquisitive about Yoon Music Ah’s secret.

The manufacturing crew shared, “We wish to present a very cool facet of a sunbae to the purpose the place viewers suppose, ‘I wish to turn into a sunbae like that.’ Actress Won Jin Ah’s ardour for appearing made Yoon Music Ah much more cool and loveable. Please stay up for that synergy.”

“Sunbae, Don’t Placed on That Lipstick” is presently slated to premiere in January 2021, following the conclusion of JTBC’s “Stay On.”

When you wait, take a look at “Stay On” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)