Won Jin Ah Starts To Express Affection For SF9’s Rowoon In “She Would Never Know”

JTBC’s “She Would Never Know” has revealed touching new stills of SF9’s Rowoon and Won Jin Ah forward of tonight’s episode!

“She Would Never Know” is a drama in regards to the difficult workplace romance between two co-workers on the advertising workforce for a cosmetics model known as Klar. Won Jin Ah stars because the perfectionist Yoon Track Ah, whereas SF9’s Rowoon performs her dashing youthful colleague Chae Hyun Seung.

Spoilers

In the newly launched stills, Chae Hyun Seung and Yoon Track Ah’s typical roles are reversed as she takes care of him in his home. Yoon Track Ah even takes care of Chae Hyun Seung when he’s quick asleep in his mattress, gently holding the again of her hand to his brow to test his temperature. The close by lamp casts a dim glow on Yoon Track Ah’s face and divulges the concern in her eyes as she observes her colleague.

The scene is notable on account of the truth that Yoon Track Ah is brazenly expressing her concern for Chae Hyun Seung, who has usually been the one to look out for her first. Beforehand, Chae Hyun Seung introduced that he would let go of his lingering emotions for her, however Yoon Track Ah quickly grew to appreciate that she had begun to really feel one thing for him as nicely.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Chae Hyun Seung made clear his one-sided love for Yoon Track Ah up till this level, so now it’s time for Yoon Track Ah to discover her emotions for him. We hope that you’ll assist Yoon Track Ah’s progress and transformation as she wipes clear the unsuitable lipstick often called Lee Jae Shin.”

The subsequent episode of “She Would Never Know” airs on February 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

