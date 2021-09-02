Wonder Nighttime Suns presentation trailer

2K y Firaxis Video games stunned locals and strangers on the final Gamescom by way of saying Wonder Nighttime Suns, a turn-based tactical RPG that brings the essence of Xcom to the universe of the superhero manufacturing unit. The online game used to be introduced with a teaser cinematic that didn’t educate a lot, despite the fact that bearing in mind the trajectory of the developer, it used to be now not very tricky to believe the place the pictures have been going to move.

Now, IGN gifts you solely a brand new trailer that delves into each the tale and the operation of battle and the difference fabricated from the skills of each and every of the characters. All through the journey we will be able to have the chance to pressure as much as 12 heroes, recruited by way of the Dr. Peculiar, to stand the upcoming danger posed by way of the awakening of Lilith, Mom of Demons.

The sport is in keeping with the nineties comedian e book collection titled Nighttime Sons, a crossover that embraces the supernatural facet of Wonder and exploits characters like Blade, Ghost Rider, Dr. Peculiar or Morbius, amongst others.