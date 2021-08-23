Wonder Winner Steals Trophy In Closest MIS End In NASCAR Cup Historical past

Sunday’s race seemed like 4 drivers can be nostril to tail within the ultimate laps: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.

Mom Nature had different concepts.



A mild hail at Michigan World Speedway tousled the end of the FireKeepers On line casino 400, forcing NASCAR to throw the caution flag till the rain stopped. It amassed the sector and gave everybody an opportunity with 21 laps to head.

Ryan Blaney took merit. After some other six-car twist of fate caution, Blaney covered up subsequent to Byron at the restart. A push from Kyle Busch propelled Blaney to his first lead of the day.

Despite the fact that he used to be a non-factor for the primary 192 laps, Blaney had sufficient tempo to protect and take the win.

Byron, on the other hand, had a shot that got here to the end, heading towards the grass within the box, simply 0.077 seconds shy. It used to be the nearest MIS end in NASCAR historical past since digital scoring started in 1993.

The nearest Cup end up to now used to be in 2001, when Jeff Gordon beat Ricky Rudd via 0.085 seconds.

Ryan Blaney (12) defeats William Byron (24) to win the Firekeepers On line casino 400 at Michigan World Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 22, 2021. (Mike Mulholland | MLive.com)Mike Mulholland | MLive.com

“That used to be disturbing,” Blaney stated. “That’s now not the perfect method to race, simply block everybody, nevertheless it’s what you need to do at the present time.”

Blaney, 27, passed the checkered flag to a tender fan within the stands after the win.

Edsel Ford II — Henry Ford’s great-grandson — wanted Blaney the most productive of good fortune sooner than the race, Blaney stated. Ford instructed him they wanted some other Michigan win for Blaney’s workforce leader Todd Gordon – who shall be retiring after 2021.

Chevrolets ruled the race, main 159 of the 200 laps – most commonly from Larson and Chase Elliott. However Blaney stole the win for Ford. It’s Ford’s 7th consecutive Cup win at MIS.

“I’m simply shocked {that a} Chevy didn’t win nowadays,” stated Kurt Busch, a Chevy driving force who completed fourth. “That’s past my working out.”

It’s Blaney’s 2d win of the yr and the primary time he has gained a couple of races in a season. NASCAR heads to Daytona World Speedway subsequent weekend for the general race sooner than the playoffs.

Michigan Keselowski upsets competitor

Rochester Hills driving force Brad Keselowski used to be now not an element for lots of the race however used to be a part of a drama on the finish of level 2.

Racing along Austin Dillon for 6th position, the 2 attached. Dillon’s automobile slammed head-on into the wall and momentarily lifted into the air. Dillon’s workforce used to be gutted after the crash as they’re a couple of issues clear of the general playoff spot with one race to head. Keselowski is already locked into the playoffs.

“I hate it. I’m grateful the great God saved me secure nowadays,” Dillon stated. “That used to be hell, however I’m superb.”

Keselowski’s automobile had minimum harm. He completed 9th.

“Seeing this makes me in poor health of Austin and his workforce. He used to be insanely rapid nowadays and deserved higher. Without a doubt now not what we each sought after to peer,” Keselowski tweeted after the race after seeing the replay. “Happy he’s ok.”

Erik Jones, from Byron, used to be the opposite Michigan driving force within the race. He completed 18th.

No longer a unmarried Michigan-born driving force has gained a Cup race at MIS.

Best 10 finishers

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

