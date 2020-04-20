Wonder Woman 1984 Actress Has Thoughts About The Movie Hitting Its Release Deadline

With its present August date, that is the third time that Wonder Woman 1984’s launch has modified. Initially the film was set to return out on December 13 of final 12 months, however in late 2017, it was moved as much as November 1. Then in fall 2018, the sequel was pushed to June 5, 2020, that means it might have opened mainly three years after its predecessor. Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t the one DC film that’s been delayed these days, as The Batman and Shazam! 2 at the moment are popping out on October 1, 2021 and November 4, 2022, respectively.