Wonder Woman 1984 Almost Planted A Direct Sequel Tease Into The First Movie

In the identical approach that Batman has The Joker and Superman has Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman has Barbara Ann Minerva a.ok.a. Cheetah. The feline-themed villain has been a staple within the comics going again to the 1940s, often going toe-to-toe with Princess Diana of Themyscira, and their conflicts have been a key a part of the heroine’s iconic historical past. As such, it was solely a matter of time earlier than the character bought her time within the limelight on the large display (which can lastly occur within the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 the place she shall be performed by Kristin Wiig), however what you in all probability don’t know is that Patty Jenkins at one level thought of teasing Minerva’s existence within the first Wonder Woman film.