Wonder Woman 1984 Director Clarifies Rumor About Diana And Cheetah

It has been an attention-grabbing few weeks for the DC Prolonged Universe. Information of Justice League‘s Snyder Lower changing into a actuality broke the web, particularly after followers campaigned for its launch for years. However the subsequent DC film heading to theaters is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, which was pushed again various months after theaters closed. The long-awaited sequel will function the debut of Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah, though Jenkins lately clarified a rumor about her relationship with Diana Prince.
Cheetah is among the most iconic Wonder Woman villains from the comics, and followers are desirous to see what Kristen Wiig brings to the position when 1984 lastly hits theaters. The film’s trailers present that Diana and Barbara with some kind of pleasant relationship, earlier than issues ultimately take a flip due to Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. One standard idea was that the 2 girls might need a romantic connection in Wonder Woman‘s sequel, however Patty Jenkins cleared this up, saying:
It might need [happened] in a distinct storyline. However as a result of this storyline was so clearly about Steve [Trevor] coming again, the entire story was about Steve. It’s all a love story with Steve. There wasn’t room for 2 for Diana.
Properly, that was sincere. We should not anticipate Cheetah and Wonder Woman’s relationship to cross over to the romantic aspect all through Wonder Woman 1984‘s runtime. As a result of whereas Patty Jenkins is not against that plot line, the upcoming sequel could be very a lot centered on Diana’s mysterious reunion with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.
Patty Jenkins’ feedback to SFX Journal (by way of CBR) helps to reply one of many many questions nonetheless lingering round Wonder Woman 1984. The film has been within the can for some time now, however it’s been a delayed just a few occasions alongside the best way. As such, moviegoers are longing for any and all details about Diana Prince’s second solo flick within the DC Prolonged Universe. Particularly the place Cheetah is concerned.
The footage and details about Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah has been restricted, as Warner Bros. and Patty Jenkins are hoping to maintain the contents of Wonder Woman 1984 beneath wraps. The truth is, we nonetheless have not seen the character’s full transformation and look as Cheetah. The closest factor we have gotten is a few merchandise, however Jenkins’ plans for the character are largely a thriller.
Diana Prince will not have the possibility to have any romantic reference to Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, because the film will by some means resurrect Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. Regardless of his obvious loss of life within the closing moments of Wonder Woman, Steve by some means has a serious position within the sequel. What’s extra, he hasn’t aged within the many years since Diana final noticed him.
Wonder Woman 1984 is at present anticipated to reach in theaters on August 14th. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
