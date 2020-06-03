Wonder Woman 1984 Director Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Helm A Justice League Movie

I actually just like the individuals who work there, however they need full management over their motion pictures. The director is beneath management. Sure, it might occur. Moreover, it exhibits instantly if a director can’t impose his/her imaginative and prescient. When that is the case, I get the impression that these individuals are doing a special job than me. However with Wonder Woman 1984, I believe I did precisely what I wished. After which, the whole lot a superhero film wants comes naturally to me: I really like capturing nice motion scenes versus nice units. I actually get pleasure from it. I really like comics, however I’ve come to superheroes by means of movies. There’s in me this want to emulate in comparison with the flicks I noticed as a toddler. A sure spirit that reigned in these instances. Is that related after I shoot? I don’t know. The purpose is, not like different administrators, I don’t actually care about shared universes, continuity, and that form of element. I’ve been contacted to make a Justice League film up to now, and it doesn’t hook up with me. Too many characters.