Wonder Woman 1984 Director Reacts To The Film’s New Release Date

Earlier than this most up-to-date delay, Wonder Woman 1984 had already skilled 4 date modifications. The movie was initially slated to hit theaters on December 13, 2019 earlier than being pushed as much as November 1 of that 12 months. Ultimately, the film could be shifted to June 5, 2020, a transfer that Jenkins preferred as she needed a summer season launch. However when the COVID-19 pandemic arose, the movie was moved to August 14, earlier than being shifted once more to its present October date. One might argue that the largest motive for this latest delay is to create area between the DC Comics movie and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.