Wonder Woman 1984 Director Reacts To The Film’s New Release Date

Followers have been greater than able to rejoin Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 this summer season however, as a result of world well being disaster, plans needed to change. The upcoming sequel was lately pushed again to October 2 following a string of modifications to Warner Bros.’ launch schedule. Many followers are possible dissatisfied concerning the prospect of getting to attend a bit longer for the subsequent installment within the DC Prolonged Universe. However primarily based on her response, director Patty Jenkins appears to be considering extra optimistically.
After information of the delay broke, Patty Jenkins (by way of Twitter) posted pictures of theaters promoting the brand new date. The director admitted that she would’ve liked for the movie to have been launched on its earlier June date, however she additionally thanked followers and expressed her pleasure for the movie:
Patty Jenkins is not the member of Wonder Woman 1984‘s forged or crew to talk on the brand new date. Gal Gadot additionally took to Twitter to share footage of theater marquees that record the movie’s new launch date. She additionally included a caption during which she thanked followers for his or her help and promised that the movie will likely be price ready for.
Earlier than this most up-to-date delay, Wonder Woman 1984 had already skilled 4 date modifications. The movie was initially slated to hit theaters on December 13, 2019 earlier than being pushed as much as November 1 of that 12 months. Ultimately, the film could be shifted to June 5, 2020, a transfer that Jenkins preferred as she needed a summer season launch. However when the COVID-19 pandemic arose, the movie was moved to August 14, earlier than being shifted once more to its present October date. One might argue that the largest motive for this latest delay is to create area between the DC Comics movie and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
It goes with out saying that this has been an fascinating time for each Patty Jenkins and her workforce. All appear extremely proud of how the movie has turned out and understandably can’t wait to share it with the world, which in all probability makes all of those delays that a lot more durable for them. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see they’re remaining upbeat and appear to be rolling with the punches.
One factor that may be mentioned is that Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and their colleagues have performed a masterful job of retaining plot particulars underneath wraps. At this level, we all know the movie will see Diana reuniting with Steve Trevor in 1980s Washington D.C. and going up towards Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. However we nonetheless don’t know the way precisely she involves blows with the 2 villains or how Steve Trevor has miraculously returned.
In fact, all of those questions and extra will lastly be revealed once we’re lastly within the theater watching Wonder Woman 1984. And whereas that wait could also be somewhat longer now, Patty Jenkins’ and Gal Gadot’s statements ought to hold you excited till then.
