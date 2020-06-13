Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Delayed Again

Go away a Remark
Intently behind at this time’s information from Warner Bros that Tenet will probably be delayed two weeks comes one other shift for the 2020 summer season film season. Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed again for a third time from hitting theaters, and the fourth date change total. Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated DCEU sequel will forgo its August date for a brand new slot in fall 2020.
Followers should wait two months longer to see Diana Prince swing her lasso once more. Wonder Woman 1984 will formally be hitting theaters on October 2 as a substitute of August 14. Warner Bros’ choice comes on the heels of the announcement that its summer season tentpole Tenet will now head to theaters on July 31 as a substitute of July 17.
This week, film theaters began asserting plans to renew operations, with AMC Theatres at the moment confirmed to open its doorways again up in July. In response, Warner Bros simply introduced a re-release of 2010’s Inception would take Tenet’s place in mid-July, in anticipation for Christopher Nolan’s new movie launch a pair weeks later. Wonder Woman 1984’s transfer over to October is probably to stop the 2 movies from instantly competing with each other.
The information from Warner Bros actually makes logistical sense, nevertheless it’s disheartening for Wonder Woman followers who’ve beforehand marked their calendars for the movie to initially are available December 2019, then see it pushed ahead November 2019, after which to June 2020 – all earlier than movie show closures shifted its launch to August and disrupted a lot of the 2020 slate. Gal Gadot took to Twitter to thank followers for his or her endurance. Have a look:
The summer season season is way much less crowded than traditional, however Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan hits theaters on July 24. Invoice & Ted Face the Music and The Spongebob Film: Sponge On the Run can also be anticipated to make their option to theaters in August. To be able to adjust to well being pointers, film theaters will open in July to smaller viewers capability.
If blockbuster movies get extra space between one another, along with moviegoers themselves in theaters, it might show to be a key technique to relaunch the field workplace after the billions which were misplaced since multiplexes closed their doorways again in mid-March. Tenet might occupy a majority of screens all through August in an effort for the studio to attain the likeness of Inception’s over $800 million field workplace success with out the necessity for packed areas.
If the present launch schedule holds, Wonder Woman 1984 will now open on the identical day as Tom Hanks’ sci-fi drama BIOS. Gal Gadot’s different 2020 venture, Dying on the Nile, is coming to theaters the weekend after, together with Robert Zemekis’ The Witches and Deon Taylor’s Fatale.
Look out for Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2, 2020 (fingers crossed it’s the ultimate date) and take a look at CinemaBlend’s 2020 launch calendar for extra updates.
