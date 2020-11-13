Wonder Woman 1984: HBO Max Release or Summer 2021 Delay Both Possible

Six weeks earlier than “Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas, Warner Bros. execs are contemplating whether or not to push the extremely anticipated superhero sequel to the summer season of 2021, or maintain the film on its Dec. 25 theatrical debut after which put it on the HBO Max streaming service in early January, based on sources with data of the plans.

The destiny of the extremely anticipated superhero movie has been in limbo because the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March, pushing the movie’s theatrical launch from June 5 to Aug. 14, then to Oct. 2, and at last to Dec. 25. However with COVID-19 instances spiking at alarming charges throughout the nation, Warner Bros. is dealing with the the specter of one other widespread shutdown, particularly in main city areas that drive the overwhelming majority of the theatrical enterprise. A cursory theatrical launch might nonetheless assist exhibitors on the knife’s fringe of collapse, whereas additionally boosting subscriber development for HBO Max, which has struggled to construct an viewers giant sufficient to compete in opposition to Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus.

In its third quarter, WarnerMedia reported that HBO Max had 8.6 million whole activations, with 38 thousands and thousands subscribers to HBO and HBO Max mixed. Whereas that exceeded expectations for the 12 months, HBO Max nonetheless trails its rivals by appreciable margins. Putting a triple-A blockbuster like “Wonder Woman 1984” could be the largest draw but for the service, which hasn’t had successful on par with “Hamilton” for Disney Plus or “The Previous Guard” for Netflix. Contemplating that Disney’s inventory value went up on Thursday after saying 73 million Disney Plus subscribers via This fall — regardless of additionally reporting a $710 million loss — it appears prudent for WarnerMedia to be laser-focused on driving development for HBO Max.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” nevertheless, was imagined to be a billion-dollar grossing world sensation; any theatrical launch subsequent month would pale as compared, a lesson the studio already realized the arduous means with “Tenet.” With information {that a} COVID vaccine could possibly be able to disseminate via the primary half of 2021, Warner Bros. brass are nonetheless contemplating pushing “Wonder Woman 1984” again right into a summer season launch date, presumably in June (bumping a New Line Cinema horror title) or July (bumping the brand new “Area Jam” film with LeBron James).

Pushing the theatrical launch but once more was at all times a chance for “WW84.” In a September interview with Selection about “WW84” costar Pedro Pascal, co-writer-director Patty Jenkins made clear that COVID was finally driving her film’s destiny.

“I don’t assume anyone will be assured of something proper now,” Jenkins mentioned. “We simply don’t know what the course of COVID goes to be like.”

One factor that’s fairly clear is that “WW84” won’t skip theaters fully. Jenkins has made no secret that she designed her film for an enormous display screen and feels strongly that it deserves to be seen there. And whereas a Warner Bros. consultant declined to touch upon “hypothesis” concerning the way forward for “WW84,” they did have one clear assertion: “‘WW84’ might be in theaters.”

Bloomberg first reported the potential of an HBO Max launch for “WW84.”