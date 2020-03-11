Wonder Woman 1984 Merchandise Reveals Best Look At Diana’s Golden Armor

That is simply our greatest look but at Diana’s golden armor from Wonder Woman 1984. The poster for the movie, seen above, reveals the armor, but it surely’s lacking items just like the helmet and the wings. And though the trailer for the film ends with a shot of the armor, the lighting is moderately darkish so the look just isn’t as clear as you would possibly hope. However this merchandise lastly provides us a terrific take a look at Diana’s armor and it’s straight badass.