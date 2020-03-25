Wonder Woman 1984 release date pushed back to August

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed by two months due to the latest unfold of coronavirus world wide.

The DC Comics movie is a sequel to 2017’s solo Wonder Woman flick, which noticed the character combat within the trenches of World Battle One.

Because the title would counsel, this upcoming follow-up takes place within the yr 1984, the place Diana Prince faces a modernising world and a well-known face from her previous.

The movie had already suffered a seven-month delay, however has now been pushed back but once more due to the pandemic presently gripping the world.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now arrive in cinemas on 14th August 2020, as confirmed by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter.

She stated: “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the massive display screen and I consider within the energy of cinema. In these horrible occasions, when theatre homeowners are struggling as so many are, we’re excited to re-date our movie to August 14th 2020 in a theatre close to you, and pray for higher occasions for all by then.”

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the massive display screen and I consider within the energy of cinema. In these horrible occasions, when theater homeowners are struggling as so many are, we’re excited to re-date our movie to August 14th 2020 in a theater close to you, and pray for higher occasions for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 has swapped release dates with Malignant, a horror movie from director James Wan, who beforehand co-created Noticed and Insidious.

Selection experiences that fellow Warner Bros films Scoob! and In The Heights are additionally being delayed as a part of the studio’s response to coronavirus.

The previous is a recent new tackle the beloved Scooby Doo characters, whereas the latter is a musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

They’d beforehand been allotted release dates in Could and June respectively, however have now been delayed till such time because the outbreak is below management.

They be part of an extended record of movies and tv reveals which have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.