Wonder Woman 1984: See The Latest Look At Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Makeup

The DC Prolonged Universe has a handful of very thrilling blockbusters coming down the pipeline, which is able to additional broaden the rising franchise. Chief amongst them is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed handful of occasions all through the years. However DC followers are eagerly anticipating Diana Prince’s second solo flick, which is ready within the ’80s and can function a slew of latest characters. Kristen Wiig will make her comedian e book function debut as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah, with audiences wanting to see the SNL alum’s closing transformation because the villain. And now we might have our greatest take a look at her make-up but.