Wonder Woman 1984 trailer gives first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah as Diana gets new costume

Warner Bros. has dropped one other trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 at final evening’s DC FanDome occasion.

Diana Prince (performed by Gal Gadot) is again in her golden costume as soon as extra for an additional outing, however this time, she’s going through Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

The trailer begins over on Themyscira, the place a younger Diana is about to participate in a gladiatorial-style occasion, The Amazonian Video games.

She learns there how her life will probably be totally different – and boy, was she proper.

Flash ahead to 1984, and Maxwell Lord publicizes he can change folks’s lives with the assistance of the Dreamstone – and similar to that, Diana is reunited with a revived Steve Trevor (Chris Pine).

However the actual curiosity comes from Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, who has different plans for herself. “I don’t need to be like anybody,” she says. “I need to be an apex predator.”

Though she is initially mates with Diana, it’s clear Barbara is consumed by jealousy, which comes out in some fairly cool struggle scenes with Wonder Woman.

The newly-formed Cheetah tells Diana: “You’ve all the time had all the pieces, whereas folks like me have had nothing. Effectively, now it’s my flip. Get used to it.”

We then get our highly-anticipated first-look at Wiig as Cheetah, with full cat-like animation at play.

“Barbara, what did you do?” Diana questions, but it surely’s not lengthy earlier than the pair are in a brutal struggle in a desert-like setting.

With Wonder Woman ripping off her wings from her newly revealed Golden Eagle armour for a cat struggle, it appears she may have met her match with Cheetah.

The DC FanDome gave followers of the comedian franchise so much to speak about, together with our first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman trailer.

We additionally acquired to delve again into the world of the Justice League, with the Snyder Reduce trailer, too.

Wonder Woman 1984 will probably be launched on 2nd October 2020.