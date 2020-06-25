Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot And Kristen Wiig Explain Why The Film ‘Doesn’t Feel Like A Sequel’

Depart a Remark
When it launched in 2017, Wonder Woman grew to become a shock essential and field workplace success, incomes overwhelmingly optimistic evaluations and roughly over $821 million on the field workplace. Sometimes, studios need to recreate that success by making the sequel a barely altered copy of the unique, however in keeping with Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984 doesn’t really feel like a sequel.
With Wonder Woman 1984 able to launch later this yr, Gal Gadot and Kirsten Wiig have spoken with Whole Film to debate the brand new sequel. One factor they each need to clarify is that Wonder Woman 1984 is its personal factor and makes adjustments from the primary Wonder Woman. Right here’s what Kristen Wiig needed to say:
It actually doesn’t really feel like a sequel in that… all the pieces’s completely different. The posters, the music, all the pieces… Clearly the posters are completely different! I meant, just like the fashion! A lot of time, with the sequel, you need to present the connection to the primary one.
Wonder Woman 1984 attempting to face out and never be as intimately linked to the unique Wonder Woman is daring, however may be a great factor. Particularly contemplating these selections are all intentional. When approaching the sequel, director Patty Jenkins wished it to really feel like its personal film, reasonably than a rehash of Diana Prince’s earlier journey.
Earlier this yr, Wonder Woman 1984 producer Charles Roven reiterated this message that Wonder Woman 1984 stands by itself, confirming that Patty Jenkins wished it to be the following iteration, reasonably than a sequel. With this constant message coming all through this course of, I am beginning to marvel if this new film could possibly be so completely different that it’d shock audiences when it comes out.
Wonder Woman 1984 is completely different not simply in tone, but additionally character. Since this film takes a giant leap within the timeline, Diane Prince’s character growth for the reason that first film has developed. Gal Gadot provides later:
It’s completely of its personal. It’s true. And I really feel, within the first film, a giant factor that we performed off was the naiveté of Diana. And she’s not naive anymore. She’s been round. She’s wiser. She’s extra mature. We meet a really a lot developed character on this one.
As anybody may seemingly guess, Wonder Woman 1984 is ready the ’80s, six many years after the occasions of Wonder Woman. So, Diana Prince has gained fairly a little bit of expertise since then. When requested why she wished to place Wonder Woman within the ’80s as a substitute of recent day, Patty Jenkins stated she wished Wonder Woman to collide with the peak of western civilization and our trendy perception system.
Resulting from present occasions, Wonder Woman 1984 has been hit with numerous delays and launch date adjustments. It was initially slated to hit theaters on August 14, however that date has been moved to October 2, 2020. Hopefully, that’ll be the final time it strikes the date.
