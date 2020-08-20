Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Says There Are Moments With The Power Of The No Man’s Land Sequence

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is a film filled with great and highly effective moments, however none evaluate to what’s usually known as the No Man’s Land sequence. The scene in query finds the titular heroine working throughout the terrain between allied and German trenches usually considered a kill zone, and it serves to show Diana’s energy of character, bravery, and morals.

It’s an superior beat that one would assume the upcoming sequel would have bother matching, however the movie’s director is assured that the film can have equal emotional moments.