Wonder Woman 3 director reveals how coronavirus will impact sequel: “I’ve hit pause”

Whereas followers can’t look ahead to the second movie – Wonder Woman 1984 – to hit our screens in October (hopefully), it seems as if we’ll have to attend even longer for the franchise’s third film.

The movie’s director Patty Jenkins just lately instructed Complete Movie that she’s “hit the pause button” on Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of the reality is, the place that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months in the past. And so I need to guarantee that I’m completely absorbing no matter the results of this pandemic is,” she mentioned.

On the subject of returning to work post-lockdown on the third movie and the upcoming Amazonians spin-off, she mentioned: “We’re not beginning to work on that film straight away.”

“I’m hoping to do that Amazon film earlier than we do the third Wonder Woman. And I could not do both of them. You by no means know what will occur on this world, ? However sure, I feel the plotline will keep very related, most likely. However I need to be sure that it’s influenced by all of this.”

Again in Could, Jenkins confirmed that the Amazons would star in their very own spin-off movie, whereas she had the plot to Wonder Woman 3 “all mapped out”.

The primary Wonder Woman movie, starring Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and David Thewlis, was launched in 2017.

Wonder Woman 1984 is because of land in cinemas on 2nd October 2020.