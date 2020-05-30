Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen Gives Gladiator Sequel Update

Gladiator, the Academy Award Greatest Image winner that got here out in 2000, is now 20 years previous. For a few of us, it in all probability looks like yesterday since Maximus Decimus Meridius, performed by Russell Crowe, rose from the ashes within the Roman gladiatorial area. For years now, whispers of a Gladiator sequel have come out and in of the information, and it appears to be like like these whispers are rising stronger now that Connie Nielsen, who’s doing the rounds as Wonder Lady 1984 approaches, isspeaking a bit extra about it.