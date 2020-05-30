Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen Gives Gladiator Sequel Update

Go away a Remark
Gladiator, the Academy Award Greatest Image winner that got here out in 2000, is now 20 years previous. For a few of us, it in all probability looks like yesterday since Maximus Decimus Meridius, performed by Russell Crowe, rose from the ashes within the Roman gladiatorial area. For years now, whispers of a Gladiator sequel have come out and in of the information, and it appears to be like like these whispers are rising stronger now that Connie Nielsen, who’s doing the rounds as Wonder Lady 1984 approaches, isspeaking a bit extra about it.
Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen performed Lucilla the sister of Commodus in Gladiator, once more 20 years in the past. She just lately spoke with EW in regards to the Gladiator sequel, offering a little bit of an replace on how issues are going. Right here’s what she stated:
So, we did hear from the producers. I feel it is only a query of which movie is coming first in Ridley’s very tight schedule. After which I feel it is a query of COVID and may we get again to work. However I might be curious about doing [the film], for positive. I imply, it is clearly an exquisite undertaking, so in fact I might have an interest.
That is excellent news and extra of a sign that the creators concerned wish to make the Gladiator sequel a actuality underneath the suitable situations.
Should you aren’t accustomed to Gladiator 2, initially Ridley Scott wished to do a sequel the place he discovered a technique to deliver Russell Crowe’s Maximus again, however on this concept, he primarily admitted it might contain a fantasy-style resurrection. It’s an fascinating twist, however in all probability would flip just a few individuals off, contemplating the unique is a film that stays pretty grounded.
As time went on, these plans will need to have been scrapped. Again in 2018, it was reported the Gladiator 2 sequel was, certainly, transferring ahead, however as an alternative of specializing in Maximus, it might be about Lucilla’s son, Lucius.
As you may recall, Lucius was only a boy in Gladiator. So, it’s straightforward to imagine this sequel could be set years sooner or later. Because it seems, these assumptions have been confirmed by producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald who stated the movie would choose up 30 years after the primary film.
Since Connie Nielsen’s character survived the primary and performed the mom to Lucius, it solely is sensible she’d doubtlessly be concerned on this sequel, however in fact, there’s been no affirmation she can be. Till then, she’s been busy engaged on Wonder Lady 1984, taking part in Hippolyta, the mom of Wonder Lady.
Because it seems, the Gladiator sequel isn’t the one undertaking hung up by present occasions. Earlier this yr, it was introduced that Wonder Lady 1984’s launch date could be pushed again from June to August. Connie Nielsen appeared skeptical the August deadline would occur as deliberate, however felt hopeful.
However, what do you consider the Gladiator sequel transferring ahead and focusing Lucius? Tell us within the feedback!
Add Comment