Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter Lovingly Pays Tribute To Late Steve Trevor Co-Star

Wonder Lady has been combating the nice battle within the pages of DC Comics for almost 80 years, and he or she’s been accompanied by army man Steve Trevor each step of the best way. This partnership finally translated to the live-action medium and is at the moment being showcased on the large display. Nevertheless, earlier than Gal Gadot had Chris Pine, Lynda Carter had Lyle Waggoner. The actor who performed Trevor alongside Carter’s Diana Prince handed away this week, and Carter is now paying her respects.