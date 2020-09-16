Wonderful: Corona positive made without samples, people said – will you kill

Madhya Pradesh: In Dhar district, more than a dozen people were sent the message of getting corona infected without testing for covid-19, due to which residents of Tana village under Nisarpur block came in panic. After the matter came to light, the district administration has terminated the services of two employees involved in the collection of samples. The villagers said – without any sample, they will kill you. Also Read – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also vulnerable to Corona virus, test report positive

District Collector Alok Kumar Singh told reporters on Wednesday that strict action has been taken against the employees responsible for this negligence, adding that preliminary investigation has revealed the negligence of the Block Coordinator (BCM) of ASHA workers and a technician. Possibly the samples of some people were sent along with the kit of those whose samples were not taken.

The collector informed that the services of BCM Bachchan Mujalda and technician Guman Singh have been terminated with immediate effect. He said that a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been sent for investigation. On Monday, one of the 12 villagers who received a message from Corona, said that when samples were being collected in Tana village, he was in Bhopal.

He told, “I was in Bhopal when the samples were collected from the village. Only four samples were collected from the village and a team from the Health Department had registered the names and other details of 15 people without taking samples. Most of the people whose names were registered were not in the village at that time. “

In this case, the dismissed technician Guman Singh claimed that residents of various villages have been complaining about the wrong results of samples collected for a long time, that is why 20 test kits were sent to the laboratory without samples of swabs. According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, the number of corona infected in Madhya Pradesh has reached 93,053 as of 15 September.