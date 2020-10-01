Wonderful: Hathras gang rape victim is not what is being told, then who is she …

Viral Photo: The whole country is angry with the tragedy that occurred with a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. However, on his medical report, the police say that there was no gang rape incident with him. He died of a broken neck. Along with this, a big thing has also come to light, that a photo is going viral on social media, in which it is told that it is a gang-raped girl. But the photo actually shown is Manisha from Chandigarh. Also Read – Husband flees into the room and senses, three innocent daughters were hanging from the noose with his wife

Know who is Manisha Yadav, whose picture is getting viral Also Read – Hathras gang rape: Police said earlier – no rape, now saying this, watch video

Manisha Yadav, whose picture is going viral on social media, died due to illness two years ago. Now his picture is being viral by telling the picture of Hathras victim and justice is being demanded for him. The family of Manisha is unhappy about this picture being inadvertently viral. Not only the general public on social media, but even big celebrities are engaged in making Chandigarh’s picture of Manisha viral. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

Sad father said this

The picture of Manisha, which is going viral across the country, has revived the wounds of her father, who was trying to forget the grief of his young daughter leaving. Many trends are going on with the hashtag in Manisha’s name, seeing that her father says that today again the memories of the daughter are stinging like a shul.

Manisha’s father Mohan Lal Yadav said that he is very sad that after his daughter’s death, he is being slandered in this way. Mohan Lal has also given a complaint in this regard to the SSP of Chandigarh on Wednesday and said that pictures of his daughter should be prevented from going viral on social media. If someone is doing this then action should be taken on them.

Manisha Yadav’s family lives in Ramdarbar Colony. Manisha was married on 21 June 2018. He had stone disease and this disease increased day by day. Manisha died on 22 July 2018.

It is a crime to make someone’s picture viral like this

Advocate Anil Gogna said that it is a punishable offense to make any information about the rape victim public. Those doing so can be prosecuted under Section 228 (A) of the IPC. Under this section, there is a provision for imprisonment of up to two years and fine. Police will be demanded to investigate the matter.