Wonderful New Big name Wars: Visions Trailer Debut

17 AUGUST 2021



You’ve by no means observed the mythical weapon of the Jedi and the facility of the Power like this.

Nowadays, Disney+ debuted the trailer, pronouncing the Eastern and English dub voice casts for Big name Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology collection from Lucasfilm that includes new Big name Wars tales during the distinctive taste and custom of Eastern anime.

The brand new trailer – to be had in each the unique eastern and translated into English — supplies glimpses into the fascinating tone and shocking visuals of each and every of the 9 animated shorts, all of which might be viewable with each the unique Eastern voice solid and the English dubcast when the collection launches Disney+ on Sept 22.

“Lucasfilm has partnered with seven of Japan’s maximum proficient anime studios to carry their signature taste and distinctive imaginative and prescient to the Big name Wars galaxy to this impressed new collection,” stated James Waugh, government manufacturer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content material & Technique. “Their tales exhibit the total spectrum of daring storytelling present in Eastern animation; each and every informed with a freshness and a voice that complements our working out of what a Big name Wars tale may also be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to such a lot of visionary storytellers.”

Ronin (voiced by way of Masaki Terasoma in Eastern and Brian Tee within the English Dub) in “The Duel.”

The English dub solid options the voice abilities of returning Big name Wars actors and ability new to the Big name Wars galaxy, together with Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett:

The duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (bandit chief), Jaden Waldman (village leader)

Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Younger (Ok-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (V), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

The 9th Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Rooster Jin)

T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

The older: David Harbor (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

Lop & Ocho: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Younger (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Am (voiced by way of Ryoko Shiraishi and Alison Brie within the English dub) and Karre (voiced by way of Junya Enoki in Eastern and Neil Patrick Harris within the English dub) duel atop Big name Destroyers in ‘The Twins’.

Disney+ additionally unveiled a take a look at the solid voicing the shorts in Eastern, together with a bunch of veteran voice actors:

The duel: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (bandit chief), Yūko Sanpei (village leader)

Tatooine Rhapsody: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kosuke Goto (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (Ok-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

The Twins: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

The Village Bride: Asami Seto (V), Megumi Han (Haru), Yuma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa (Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

The 9th Jedi: Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Tetsuo Kanao (Juro), Shin-ichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Rooster Jin)

T0-B1: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

The older: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

Lop & Ocho: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri: Yu Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Cho (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi), Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

Kara (voiced by way of Chinatsu Akasaki in Eastern and Kimiko Glenn within the English dub) in ‘The 9th Jedi’.

The studios making the 9 quick movies come with Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”; Geno Studio (Dual Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”; Studio Colorido (Dual Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”; TRIGGER – “The Twins” and “The Elder”; Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”; Science Saru – “Akakiri” and “T0-B1”; and manufacturing IG – “The 9th Jedi.”

The Elder (voiced by way of Kenichi Ogata in Eastern and James Hong within the English Dub) in “The Elder”.

Enjoy the total anthology when it debuts solely on Disney+ on September 22, 2021.

And be told much more concerning the personality in “The Duel” in Big name Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel by way of Emma Mieko Candon, who arrives on October 12 and is now to be had for pre-order.

