“Wonderful Saturday” Sets Personal Best In Viewership Ratings With “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Cast Appearance

The October 3 episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday – Do Re Mi Market” set a private greatest for the present by way of viewership scores.

The episode in query featured Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum as friends. The actors have been on the present to advertise their upcoming tvN drama, “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

Based on Nielsen Korea, the episode recorded common nationwide scores of three.8 p.c. The most-watched second within the episode reached a peak of 4.8 p.c. In tvN’s goal demographic of 20-49-year-olds, the episode garnered scores of three.4 p.c and a peak of 4.4 p.c.

In the episode, the friends and solid members bought alongside nicely as a consequence of Shin Dong Yup and Lee Dong Wook’s long-standing friendship. Lee Dong Wook mentioned, “Shin Dong Yup leaves the emceecing to Growth and simply performs the sport as he hears it.” Shin Dong Yup countered, “He performs the MC rather a lot in our non-public conferences, so I hate to see him act cool in his dramas.”

Kim Bum additionally stood out as an ace participant within the episode, proving himself to be a real fan of the present.

The subsequent episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will characteristic BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé as friends. Try the preview right here!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” will premiere on October 7 and can be accessible on Viki.

