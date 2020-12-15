Wonderful story of a groom, girlfriend knocks before the wedding, neither bride nor love

Patna: At present, the wedding season is going on in the country, where you see the wedding is getting married. In such a situation, in the midst of good news, many bad and strange-poor cases also get to know and hear. In such a situation, a similar case was seen in Darbhanga district of Bihar. Where a strange story of love affair came out on December 14. Here the groom was about to get ready and take him to the procession that a girl from West Bengal reached his house. After this, the matter increased so much that even the police had to come in the middle. Also Read – Ban on wedding ceremony in Noida, now only 100 guests will be included; Read new guidelines here

The girl who reached the groom's house claims that their love affair has been going on for the last 4-5 years. But the boy decided to marry the wishes of the family without informing the girl about anything. Although when she reached her lover's village, people tried hard to persuade her there but she remained adamant on her insistence after which the matter reached the police.

Let me tell you that this matter came up shortly before the wedding procession took place amidst all the preparations for marriage. However, the matter got to the people of the groom's side and he got his daughter married on the same day with another boy in the same pavilion. When the matter reached the police, the police tried to resolve the matter between the two. If this does not happen, the police have taken both of them with them to the police station.