Wonderful: There was a fight for 20 dogs every day, brother fries sister with bullets, know

Uttar Pradesh Crime News: A young man living in Kailash Vatika near Ganga Sagar Colony in Meerut district shot dead his sister for not cooking 20 dogs. The young man used to ask his sister to make bread for 20 dogs, which often led to a fight between the two. On Monday night, when the sister refused to make bread for the dogs, the brother shot and killed the sister and escaped. Late night police arrested him. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Four youth gang-raped in Kanpur, accused in police arrest

According to the information, Yogendra Kumar, a resident of Kailash Vatika, is a builder and originally hails from Rajpura. His mother Saroj, sister Parul and younger brother Ashish were at home on Monday, while Yogendra was in Delhi. Ashish does business of dogs and at around 7:30 pm, Ashish asks Parul to cook for his 20 dogs. Also Read – Unique Incident: Cyclone Prevention caused catastrophe at night, people got scattered in the morning

Parul refused to cook food for 20 dogs, after which there was a fight between the two siblings. At around eight o’clock in the night, Ashish shot Parul with a gun and escaped. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the Bhavnapur police reached the spot. Police arrested accused Ashish after a late siege. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: 21-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district

Meerut: A 25-year-old man held for shooting his sister dead in Bhawanpur area. SP Dehat Keshav Kumar says, “Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make rotis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied ”. (14.12) pic.twitter.com/F1ZNEDVTPD – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2020

Ashish also called his relatives and family members after killing Parul and told that I had shot Parul. Everyday the collection was happening, so we have finished the root. After saying this, he disconnected the phone. Relatives only called the police and informed them.

Even after coming into police custody, Ashish had no regrets about killing his sister. He himself also told the police that I had shot him two bullets. Also said that she used to quarrel everyday, so she killed.